Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHLAF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schindler in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $278.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.38. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $212.55 and a fifty-two week high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

