Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises about 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. 16,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,617. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

