Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

