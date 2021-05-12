Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.41. 374,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,586,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 513,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

