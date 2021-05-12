Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT Raised to $70.00 at Union Gaming Research

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target boosted by Union Gaming Research from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

