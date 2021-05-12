SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. SciPlay has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

