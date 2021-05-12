Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of -47.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Shares of STNG opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

