Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $48.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.98 on Monday. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

