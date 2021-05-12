SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 6.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $224.78 and last traded at $224.78. 21,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,059,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Get SEA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.