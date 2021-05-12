Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Trading Up 5.6%

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.14 and last traded at $146.92. Approximately 15,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,107,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,867,301. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

