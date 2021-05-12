Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.