Seedify.fund Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00012701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $35.06 million and $1.06 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 737.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

