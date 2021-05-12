Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $135,262.50.

On Monday, March 29th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $138,800.00.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.37. The company has a market cap of $727.98 million, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

