Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $157.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $138.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $862,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 154.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 132.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

