Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.20

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.20 and traded as high as $49.73. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 32,237 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $432.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Seneca Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seneca Foods by 59.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

