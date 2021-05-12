SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

