SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 272.97% and a negative net margin of 3,471.89%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Earnings History for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit