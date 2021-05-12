Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

