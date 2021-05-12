Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit