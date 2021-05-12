Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.