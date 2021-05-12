Serinus Energy’s (SENX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
SENX stock opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.26.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
