Sfmg LLC Grows Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

GRWG stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.36 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

