Sfmg LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sfmg LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $330.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

