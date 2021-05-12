Sfmg LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 75,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.87%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

