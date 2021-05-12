Sfmg LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,316 shares of company stock worth $17,698,331 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.