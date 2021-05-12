Shake Shack Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of SHAK opened at $90.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $2,840,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

