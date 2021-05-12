Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $90.03 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -134.37, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.