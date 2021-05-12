Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 1,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.