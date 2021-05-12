Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 1,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,969.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit