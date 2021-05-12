Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

Shares of SJR.B stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.00. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$21.39 and a 1-year high of C$36.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

