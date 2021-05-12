Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.
In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.93%.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
