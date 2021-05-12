Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

