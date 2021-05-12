ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $158.79 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

