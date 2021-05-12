ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $202.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.71.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.