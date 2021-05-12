ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SSTI traded up $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 377,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a P/E ratio of 165.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $98,187.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTI. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

