SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. 239,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,618. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $983.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

