Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.64.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

