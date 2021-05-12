Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$157.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million.

TSE SW opened at C$16.28 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$10.64 and a one year high of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

In other Sierra Wireless news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

