SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,430,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $572.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.06 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market cap of $356.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

