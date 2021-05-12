SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $155.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.53. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

