SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

