Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $363.22

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.22 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 396.60 ($5.18), with a volume of 884,549 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signature Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91.

Signature Aviation Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

