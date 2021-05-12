Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE SHG opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.