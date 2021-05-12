Signaturefd LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 350.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

