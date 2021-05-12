Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twitter by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,177 shares of company stock worth $4,406,501 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

