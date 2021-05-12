Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in CSX by 27,865.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,968,000 after buying an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after buying an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of CSX opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

