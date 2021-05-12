Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

