Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 782.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

