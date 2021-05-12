Signaturefd LLC Sells 392 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.