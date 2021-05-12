Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFFYF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Signify alerts:

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$61.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. Signify has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.