Silji Abraham Sells 2,171 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $335.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $339.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.