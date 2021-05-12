Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.66. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,791. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.19.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

