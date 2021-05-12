Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.66. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.700-9.800 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $5.02 on Wednesday, reaching $117.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,791. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $128.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.19.
In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
