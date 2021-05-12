SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $88,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.15. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

