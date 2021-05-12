SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Shares of SITE opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

