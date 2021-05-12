Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $319.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,569.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

